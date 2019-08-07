More About the Film

THE KITCHEN

Release Date: August 09, 2019

Rated:



Synopsis:

The gritty, female-driven mob drama “The Kitchen,” from New Line Cinema and BRON Creative, was written and directed by Andrea Berloff, who was nominated for an Oscar for the original screenplay for “Straight Outta Compton.” “The Kitchen” stars Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” “Bridesmaids”), Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”), and Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) as three 1978 Hell’s Kitchen housewives whose mobster husbands are sent to prison by the FBI. Left with little but a sharp ax to grind, the ladies take the Irish mafia’s matters into their own hands—proving unexpectedly adept at everything from running the rackets to taking out the competition…literally. The film also stars Domhnall Gleeson (“Star Wars: The Last Jedi”), James Badge Dale (“Only the Brave”), Brian d’Arcy James (“Spotlight”), with Margo Martindale (TV’s “The Americans”), Oscar winner Common (“Selma,” “Marshall”), and Bill Camp (“Vice”); as well as Jeremy Bobb (“Marshall”), E.J. Bonilla (TV’s “The Long Road Home”), Wayne Duvall (“Prisoners”), Annabella Sciorra (TV’s “Daredevil”), Myk Watford (HBO’s “True Detective”).

